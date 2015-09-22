betting tips, daily bettingbetting tipsbetting tips, free betting

Popular Posts:

Scott concept bikes by Julien Delcambre
LIVALL Bling Smart Helmet
A couple of interesting new helmet designs
Very Special Things
Merge, EVO, and SOLID- Bikes from the 2015 Core77 Design Awards
Harvolt Bike Share System by Matthew Harding
A catch-up post with several designs
CrossBow Tension Bicycle Concepts by Clandestine Design Group
FrenchBuilt 22 concept bike by Ben Goudout (update)
RIP Ilya Vostrikov
Introducing the Core77 Design Awards Transportation Jury
Bike designs by Cero
Home / Miscellaneous / The top 25 posts from 10 years of Bicycle Design

The top 25 posts from 10 years of Bicycle Design

Miscellaneous September 22, 2015 2 11398

I can hardly believe that it’s been a full decade since I started this blog by posting one of my old marker renderings.  Though I started with a few of my own sketches, what really kept me interested in blogging were the design submissions from others that I began to receive in those first few months. Over the past 10 years, readers have shared some great designs with the community here, so I want to take the opportunity to look back on this 10th anniversary of Bicycle Design and share a few of the top posts (Sunday was the actual anniversary, but close enough).

Because Bicycle Design was hosted on Blogger at bicycledesign.blogspot.com for the first 4 ½ years, very few posts prior to the February 2010 move are included in the Google Analytics data. As a result,  this list heavily skewed toward the last 5 years, but with that caveat in mind, here are the top 25 Bicycle Design posts ranked by total pageviews:

smart-e-bike-side

1. The Smart ebike by Hussein Al-Attar

 

alfine11

2. Shimano Alfine 11-speed
 

SRAM-red-final-concept

3. The design of SRAM Red 2012
 

Drymer-trike

4. Drymer: a Dutch electric assist trike
 

Mando-Footloose-rendering

5. Mando Footloose: a chainless hybrid e-bike
 

Yojiro-Oshima-wood-bike-1

6. Wooden bike by Yojiro Oshima
 

swing_shock_concept_bike2

7. SR Suntour Swing Shock
 

Tollakson-tri-bike

8. Is TJ Tollakson the Graeme Obree of triathlon?
 

Trimtab

9. Trimtab 3×3 recumbent trike
 

GJ-wheelz-RSide

10. Urban Arrow- an electric assist bakfiets design
 

specialized-turbo-electric-bike

11. Specialized Turbo e-bike
 

rael-road-bike-design

12. Rael road bike concept 2.0
 

lexus-vw-ebikes

13. E-bikes from Lexus and VW
 

green1

14. Diesel/ Pinarello urban bike
 

BuB3

15. Batavus BUB review
 

organic-transit

16. Organic Transit ELF
 

cannondale-rollerblade-bike

17. I must like harebrained ideas
 

Trek-sasquatch-cruiser-bike-1

18. Trek Sasquatch and Sand Crawler Cruisers
 

fast forward pedals

19. Fast Forward powered pedals
 

Worlds_Lightest_Bike

20. A 6-pound road bike
 

City_cycle_beach

21. City Cycle- a pedal-powered pub
 

specialized-mclaren-venge

22. Specialized McLaren Venge
 

Forzer_handcycle

23. Forzer off-road handcycle by Marius Hjelmervik
 

blackholewheel

24. A hubless wheel from the past: The Black Hole
 

gruber_assist

25. Mechanical doping and the future of e-bikes

 

 

As I mentioned, there were quite a few posts that were popular from 2005 to 2009 that didn’t make this list. The early guest posts by Mark Sanders and Michael Downes were quite popular (as was my feature post about Michael in 2006).  Posts about the Cannondale Jackknife concept bike (2006) and the JANO dual bike (2007) were among the first to be picked up by large blogs like TreeHugger and Gizmodo to really cause a spike in pageviews at Bicycle design.  Joules, the electric stoker was another post that spread around the web and drove a lot of traffic back to this blog. The most viewed posts by far prior to the 2010 switch to WordPress were those from the 2008/09 “Commuter Bike for the Masses” Design Competition that I staged here at the old blogspot site.  You can see the six finalists and the winner from that competition here.
 

Strida-bike-by-Mark-Sanders

Strida folding bike design by Mark Sanders

 

Torkel-Dohmers-This-Way-and-finalists

 

Looking back, it really has been a great ten years. Thanks to those of you who have been reading since the beginning…and to those of you who just started.

 

Subscribe to the email newsletter, and follow Bicycle Design on Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest , and Google + … and now on Instagram too!

Related Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

   
 
 
Bicycle Design Merchandise=  
 