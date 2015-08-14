Scott concept bikes by Julien Delcambre





Julien Delcambre currently works as a watch designer in Switzerland, but in a previous job at Scott Sports he designed a few interesting concept bikes. He points out on his Behance page that his main mission at Scott was to redesign the old Gambler (a full suspension mountain bike). He was in charge of the design and graphics for all the parts and frame.

“I was in charge of the design and graphics for all the parts and frame. Firstly the job was to create new frame with 27.5 wheels, new saddle, new links. Then I worked on the graphic elements ( colors, shapes, fonts ) to finish the complete bike.”







You can see the Gambler on his project page, but the designs that caught my attention were his time trial concepts. Really interesting forms…especially the Plasma concept that is partially shown in the image below.

















Subscribe to the email newsletter, and follow Bicycle Design on Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest , and Google + … and now on Instagram too!