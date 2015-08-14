betting tips, daily bettingbetting tipsbetting tips, free betting

Concept, Mountain Bike, Road Bike August 14, 2015

Scott concept time trial bike by Julien Delcambre
 
Julien Delcambre currently works as a watch designer in Switzerland, but in a previous job at Scott Sports he designed a few interesting concept bikes.  He points out on his Behance page that his main mission at Scott was to redesign the old Gambler (a full suspension mountain bike). He was in charge of the design and graphics for all the parts and frame.

“I was in charge of the design and graphics for all the parts and frame. Firstly the job was to create new frame with 27.5 wheels, new saddle, new links. Then I worked on the graphic elements ( colors, shapes, fonts ) to finish the complete bike.”
 
Scott Gambler sketches by Julien Delcambre
 
You can see the Gambler on his project page, but the designs that caught my attention were his time trial concepts. Really interesting forms…especially the Plasma concept that is partially shown in the image below.
 
Scott concept bikes by Julien Delcambre

 




 
