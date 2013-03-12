You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “City Speeder recumbent by Roel Verhagen-Kaptein ”.
As a recumbent cyclist I’d say this could work well as a bike, but I would not want it as a city bike. Bents are generally not very good in start/stop situations, slow moving traffic, and manouvering tight spaces. High bottom brackets and high seats as on this one makes it worse. On the open road it could excel, though. I have a bike with very similar geometry and love it for long distances. In the city I use an upright (wedgie) bike.
Nice concept but it already exist, it’s called the Flevobike Greenmachine! and you can have it with electrique assist also (double eurobike awerded): have a look to this bike: https://plus.google.com/photos/115849451383275579643/albums/5851165498097263041
You are wrong, this bike is front wheel drive and ride, like mine.
But you are right, because it already exist, it called to FWDMBB (Front Wheel Drive Moving Bottom Bracket).
I don’t understand how it’s supposed to keep you dry. The only thing that is covered is your legs, but only from the top. And, as I’ve mentioned before, every time I see a seat like that with zero air flow, all I can think of is the rivers of sweat that would be flowing down my back and pooling in the seat.
I like the Evolution bike much more, probably because I’ve always wanted something like an adult Green Machine. It’s two wheels instead of three, and the front pedal/steering combo can be a little tricky (I’ve ridden a Cruzbike, and it’s not too hard to get used to), but it’s a good start.
Interesting concept! Hmmm… Imagine how cool it would look if the body sat low to the ground. It would involve cutting a big slot in the nose and working out a rear-wheel-steering system, though, so it would be anything but practical to construct and use.
Have been riding the CruzBike Sofride for several years now on the paved trails and beaches of Hilton Head Island. Hands free steering is effortless at this point and I keep wondering if the addition of a hand crank makes sense in order to enlist the upper body a bit more.
Internal shifting is the only way to go in the sand. What are the maximun tire widths. I ride a Pugsley also and really would like to see a set for fatties on any of your models.
This bike design moves and feels very similar to my Honda.
Beautiful work!
Thanks
io userei ruote da 24pollici è più facile gudarla
Bicycle Design with James Thomas | Whidbey Island Bicycle Club
I want to build this bike. It is the perfect evolution of the front wheel drive https://cruzbike.com/. I have enjoyed my older entry level Sofride for several years now.
The frame has been stretched in order to accommodate the Xtracycle cargo rack http://www.xtracycle.com/family/ and the rear dropout widened to accept a true 135mm rear hub [MOTOR].
This configuration provides the rider with superior vision of surroundings, the ability to stop with both feet on the ground, and the additional safety of never going over the handlebars in a collision. Not to mention the most fun of anything you ever experienced on two wheels. The lightness of the rear wheel almost begs for an electric hub which I suspect will reduce the learning curve for new riders.
This bike rides very much like a motorcycle only with half of the wind resistance. Accordingly, it has the pulling power of a small locomotive on fairly level surfaces. Adding the electric hub will enable its rider to crush hills and/or pull heavier loads.
Since the frame is already articulated with the bottom bracket, turning radius is nimble, and the next step beyond the long missile shaped traditional Velo mobiles.
I’m ready to order a rear hub motor. Any suggestions?
