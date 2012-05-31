You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “InCog multi-tool and more”.
The incog is a neat idea, but it’s hard enough to torque some bolts with a small multi tool as it is, so I’m not sure how well turning a little knob would work without having something perpendicular to help torque it. I can imagine that tightening a brake cable, for instance, would be sketchy at best with this tool.
Congrats on Yanko for a design worthy of making with that bike lock. I, too, don’t personally have a need for those features. But I have coordinated a bike valet parking coral with ~200 bikes, and it can sure be tough to spot a bike in a pile that size. I’ve seen those Dutch bike garages that hold tens of thousands of bike, where this would be a great tool (though I hear they often just use rear wheel locks rather than securing the bike to a post as we typically do in the US).
I saw Obree’s movie a few years ago and loved it. I can’t wait to hear more about his progress and see some videos of the new bike in action.
Andy, are you familiar with the proper torque specs for bike parts? All of the adjustments that you will be performing on the road (yes, even brake cable pinch bolts) involve less than 10 Nm. More than that and you’re likely over-tightening…which is just about the worst thing you can do to a bike besides crash it. Only major stuff like BB cups, cassette lockrings, etc will require significantly more torque, and you’re gonna be using shop tools for that anyway (or paying someone to do it).
See this http://bicycletutor.com/torque-specifications/
Yep. I have a socket set with allen bits that looks to be about the same width as the pieces shown here. A brake cable might be possible but difficult to tighten enough. A seatpost or pedal would be impossible with finger strength alone to turn an allen key attached to something narrow enough to fit in the handlebars. I see they one an angled allen to help with that, but it still looks like it’s not a big help.
Thanks for your feedback guys. We will be conducting extensive prototyping and testing as the product approaches the preorder goal and ramps up to production. The Elbow+Extender currently included in the kit is intended to provide the extra torque you would need when you’re dealing with brake mounts and the stem clamp etc.
As we go through the testing we may find it necessary to modify the elbow tool or include a right angle connector in addition to it.
Related to Obree’s bike, the teardrop shape is not the best shape. Also, everyone builds bikes custom to the rider for this competition…
Hope he will show up. I am really curious what speed he can hit with it. The builder who makes the fastest bike is a sculptor. The second fastest team is a very high tech team from Netherlands, with Olympic riders. It will be an interesting comparison.
Victor
I don’t really understand the value of stowing my tools in the handlebars if I still need to carry a tool to extract them.
The unique key was one of the things we went back and forth on for sometime – while it does offer a tamper-resistant solution, it runs counter to the idea of not having to carry anything additional in your pockets/bag.
When the product goes into production we may offer both options (unique key and just a simple coin slot solution).
Have you thought about collaborating with a lock manufacturer to bundle this with a U lock and use the same key for both?
That’s a great idea, and right up our alley. The flexibility of the ideacious platform really opens up the opportunity to collaborate with other companies – we’ll be sure to look into it (for the next iteration of the product, if not this one)
For integrated multi-tool, I like the Pedro’s Tulio :
http://reviews.mtbr.com/pedros-tutto-and-tulio-multi-tools/tulio
Bwaaahahahahahahah
Graeme Obree: my kinda guy.
Yep…he definitely lives up to that mad genius label.
Man, I had this idea over twenty years ago. I blew it off and it’s bittersweet to see someone else is making it happen. Congrats on a great product.