You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Another bike bus”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Another bike bus”.
I know about two bike buses in Berlin. One is like the beer bike and the other one you can take a look here: http://www.donbikes.com/berlin-conferencebike-berlin-bike-rental.html
Thanks, Sebastian. The Conference Bike is definitely the first group powered bike that most people think of. There seem to be more and more of them around these days, which I am really glad to see. I like the extra storage over the rear wheel in the one pictured in the link you referenced.
It’s very nice, but to go to school ? That’d be rather silly. Dutch children already ride to school. Virtually all of them every-day, and from the age of eight and a half they do so independently on their own bikes.
Up to the age of 11 they usually have quite short journeys, but from 11 onwards it’s not unusual for them to cycle up to 20 km in each direction to get to and from secondary school.
David, silly perhaps, but not all that different than a regular school bus picking up kids at multiple stops. Granted, it might be logistically a bit tricky to get 10 kids on a pedal powered bus to ride to school, but it could be done. The adult driver would have to ride it to a central location for the first stop, and then pick up kids at additional stops before going on to the school. The reverse would repeat in the afternoon before riding the bike bus back to its storage location. Not impossible, but probably not really any easier than walking or riding a standard bike to school for many elementary age kids.
According to the website, this bike bus is used to transport kids from school to after school care (at least that is what I gathered from the Google translation of the page). In that application, I think the bus idea makes sense. It is easier for the adult to keep up with the kids if they are all pedaling to the after school location together.
…and thanks for those links. Quite interesting! My oldest started middle school this year, so after years of walking a half-mile to and from elementary school, he now rides the bus to school. I wish he could ride the 5 miles or so, but there is just not a good (safe) route that I would feel comfortable with him riding at that time of day. It’s a shame, but that is one of the factors that motivates me to work on local cycling advocacy issues.
Well, we have GPS, cell phone technology, and the state issues license tags to all vehicles. Some sort of transponder system would allow computer monitoring of all children on their way to school and alert the closest officer in light of difficulty. In addition to protecting school children, such a system could eliminate traffic delays by utilizing more of the road network already in place. Oh well, dream on.
Next to the cargo bikes you also see some of these http://www.onderwaterfiets.nl/ bikes riding around in the Netherlands. Not as extreme as the cycling bus. But it is a safe and practical way to cycle your kids to school.
Awesome! Laws pertaining to the aquisition and use of children as motive power may vary between countries…
Plus it has the added awesome benefit of looking a bit like a banana!
The Bicycle Bus | UniqueDaily.com
最环保的校车 | 智得其乐 | 智^得其乐
Burn Of Calories On The Way To School With The Pedal Powered School Bus?
Bicicletă sau autobuz școlar? | UrbanKid.ro
In Support of Child Labour | Lighting the Fuse
Webisode #2 « Green Tech Weekly
(>^_^)> 10 Innovative Weight Loss Technology Designs >> from The Endearing Designer : Design Tips, Tricks, Tutorials, Tools and More... The Endearing Designer
Hi i will like to make a business like these back in my country. i will be interst in retail prices or if you work like that or help me out! Thank you .
Guatemala, Central America
Hi i will like to make a business like these back in my country. i will be interst in retail prices or if you work like that or help me out! Thank you .
Hi pls is there any bicycle bus which can be pedalled only by the driver or a conversional kit will be better to speed the bike without passengers powering it, if it is possible for bicycle bus to be powered only by the driver what are the advantage or disadvantage of driver powering the bike instead of passengers. Anyway nice bike and love to access it thanks
Bicycle School Bus | Dutch Innovation
I would like to purchase a bike bus or get one made and sent to London , UK – please email me so I can sort the finance and speak to some one about options thankyou