You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Switching gears… find me now at JCT.design”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Switching gears… find me now at JCT.design”.
Sayonara dude, enjoyed this blog immensely since the first day I found it. Hope you enjoy your new endeavours.
Thanks for all the amazing posts and inspiration you gave us. Best of luck to you in your next projects
Will miss the updates as a bike enthusiast and the chance to mail you my own updates. Thanks for all your time and effort.
Thank you James for a decade of design inspiration and enjoyment. I know this was a passion project for you and all readers like me have benefited immensely from your love of bicycle design. It is not easy to create and maintain such a professional blog and I appreciate what you have done. You are a talented designer also and I wish you all the best in your future creations!
Thanks Paul, Andy, Arnold, and Henry! I really appreciate the comments. As mentioned in the post, I hope you will all continue to follow the Facebook page for occasional posts and updates.
Hello James,
You have been a great inspirator to me.
Tks for sharing good energy.
Angelo
Thanks. I am glad to hear that you were inspired by the blog.
I like the picture with the sun
Very sad to see you go. Although I haven’t commented previously I have always enjoyed your well written informative posts. All the best to you and yours.
Thanks, I appreciate the comment.
Hello James,
Thx for your sharing,
I am a designer for cowarobot that is a roboric company in ShangHai CHINA.
We are trying to bring the robot technology to the bike.
very glad to get some advices form you.
Look forward to your reply by email: daniel.huang@cowarobot.com
All the best with your new direction and your contribution to the bike community for the last 10 YEARS! 🙂
Very sad to see you go.