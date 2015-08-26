Popular Posts:

Evolution of the Windcheetah- a guest post by Karl Sparenberg

Guest Post, HPV / Recumbent August 26, 2015 4 5540

4 Comments

  1. AP August 26, 2015 at 6:12 pm -  Reply

    If I remember correctly Magnesium is highly reactive … has Karl and his team come up with a way to avoid the potential inflammability/corrosion issues of a magnesium frame a la KIRK cycles?

  2. Karl Sparenberg August 28, 2015 at 10:40 am -  Reply

    You are correct AP magnesium is very reactive, after all post casting machining has taken place the parts are chromate coated before the final powder coat, this gives very good protection from the environment. I believe the Kirk cycles were just wet painted, hence the white oxide visible after a few years.

    The flammability of magnesium is over hyped, realistically when was the last time you saw a magnesium fire on plane, helicopters, racing cars etc during normal operating perimeters… don’t worry your Windcheetah will not spontaneously combust as you ride it.

    Karl
    Advanced Velo Design – Windcheetah

  3. Kevin October 16, 2015 at 1:44 am -  Reply

    Hey Karl,

    I work at a place that does tons of machining. Seems crazy that you are considering casting these parts as most of them seem easy enough to do in just a couple setups on a mill… potentially a horizontal. Once programmed, batch size of one!

  4. Brandon Fouts November 6, 2016 at 9:24 pm -  Reply

    I trust you are keeping an eye on 3D printing as well?

    Casting
    Machining
    3D printing

    Watching aluminium alloy and other alloys for each type must take a lot of time.
    Greenspeed going to 7005 Aluminium and rectangular center tube may have been for welding reasons and finding the most successful combinations to help insure good results from Asia job shops. (of course you shouldn’t listen to me, but talk with Ian Simons(?) directly.
    And have you considered square or rectangle center tube vs pipe tube you use now?

    Then the bigger picture, as I suspect that a full fairing (velomobile) might well be faster (all speed records are full fairing bikes). Which opens the door to monocoque (i.e. no frame).

    And as Lithium Ion batteries continue downward trend, electrification more and more reasonable in price.

    https://youtu.be/_r4sjkkRGkM Tony Seba big picture of disruption of solar and electrification of transport

    https://youtu.be/xMnTOpJScpg?list=PLB568795BC54570A7 future of batteries Stanford University , CA, USA

