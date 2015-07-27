You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “LIVALL Bling Smart Helmet”.
I was intrigued until I saw the audio features (phone, music). Phones and Music have no place when cycling. If you want to listen to music or talk on the phone, stay home (or at least never ride in a group). Being on the bike should be about being on the bike. There are enough distractions out there, creating you own can only make things worse.
I think it’s fabulous having music while biking. I even picked up a cell phone holder and blue tooth speaker for my bike. I don’t see anything wrong with it.
LIVALL Bling Helmet also comes with colored LED tail lights at the back of the helmet which serve as direction indicators. Furthermore, colored outline LEDs at the top of the helmet will make it very easy for you to be seen.
I always like to listen to tunes when I ride (mostly I’m riding alone). I forgot my BT headset this morning but that wouldn’t be an issue with this kit.
where can i buy a Livall Smart bike helmet?
I would like to know how much it cost and how long it takes to get shipped to me. I always say safety first I’ve been a New York messenger for 10 years I’ve been riding for about 25-30 years now. I will ride until I can’t ride no more God willing
I also want to own one. It looks great! Where is it sold?