You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “3D printed mountain bikes by Adrian Smith”.
Another way to build your own carbon bike is to lay is up similar to how a surfboard is done. At least that is how Rob Metz from Zerode did his. He talks about his beautiful design here:
http://www.vitalmtb.com/photos/features/Zerodes-Full-Carbon-Gearbox-Trail-Bike,7113/Slideshow,0/sspomer,2
That is a great homebuilt bike. Thanks for the link, Adam! The “carbon layup over a styrofoam core” method reminds me of Damon Rinard’s homebuilt carbon frame from the 90’s – http://www.sheldonbrown.com/rinard/carbon_fiber.htm .
Rinard’s technical pages (and Sheldon Brown’s) were an inspiration to me back in the days when there wasn’t much bike content available on the web. Times have definitely changed, but its good to see that people are still experimenting with bike design and construction in their garages.
Adam, the other bikes featured in the post (very top and bottom pictures) above are created in a similar method to what you suggest however, they use the rapid prototype as a core rather than shaped foam. This is how all of Adrian’s first bikes were made. However, they surface finish from the process means lots of hand finishing is required to get a good surface. This is why he moved towards the moulding process.
Hey Adrian, I saw your YouTube video love your inspiration and your work, I think you might like if you do not already know about this product, it’s from “smooth on” it’s called the: smooth on vacuum bagging system it uses a silicone vacuum bag that’s reusable and you are able to spray it on so it takes the exact shape of the part that you need to vacuum bag hope you enjoy it, you can check it out on YouTube by searching smooth on vacuum bagging, sincerely emiliomarranzino@gmail.com
Hi there Adrian i was just wondering where you get the inserts for the head set and bottom bracket and other parts like that.