Luna 3D printed Bicycle by Omer Sagiv

It’s hard to even call this a BSO. Is there a fancy new type of nylon? I know a lot of plasticy nylon parts, and they aren’t strong over time. I can only imagine that sitting on this seat would deform the nylon over time. I wish there was more to the actual materials design than just making something with 2 wheels and calling it a bike.
One more example for a nice industrial design with little knowledge about mechanical loads within a bike frame. My engineering instinct tells me that this baby will snap with the first serious pedal stroke (inducing torsion not vertical bending).
Well designs. Keep it up.
Cool. How do I get one?
Similar Innovative Approach – Materials