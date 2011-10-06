betting tips, daily bettingbetting tipsbetting tips, free betting

Trek Sasquatch and Sand Crawler Cruisers

October 6, 2011

8 Comments

  1. Matt October 6, 2011 at 3:13 pm -  Reply

    An axe holder?? Seriously?

    I love the concepts though… sorta like a laid-back Pugsley or Moonlander. Seems like you’d want an even-lower gear for deep sand though, with the frame as laid-back as it is standing and mashing probably isn’t going to be super-effective.

  5. Brian Miller October 10, 2011 at 11:44 pm -  Reply

    My research into sand tires showed me that knobby tires were bad. They pick up sand. I found a wide Continental tire with tapered knobs that bit, then released sand. The trusty Moby Bite tire was one of the best.

    Ergonomically, the beach cruiser design is right on for making power, maintaining traction, and flotation in the sand.

    http://brianmillerhotrodding.com/albums/Sand/index.html

    Those Treks have tires which are too big and heavy. Good for marketing though.

  7. bill mark August 27, 2015 at 9:27 am -  Reply

    does trek make a wheel with a fat tire for a wheelchair rear wheels that would go through sand I feel there is market

    for this concept. If not do you have any ideas? signed desperate granddad need to get grandaughter to beach.

    thanks Bill Mark

  8. Dennis lagos o February 9, 2017 at 12:38 pm -  Reply

    hello friends, i write from chile and i want one of this ( specially the sasquatch ) i got a cruiser classic and i want more ( one is not enought ) the question is you got delivery to others countrys?

