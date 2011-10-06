You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Trek Sasquatch and Sand Crawler Cruisers”.
An axe holder?? Seriously?
I love the concepts though… sorta like a laid-back Pugsley or Moonlander. Seems like you’d want an even-lower gear for deep sand though, with the frame as laid-back as it is standing and mashing probably isn’t going to be super-effective.
Sun Bicycles is beating Trek to market with their Spider AT cruiser…
My research into sand tires showed me that knobby tires were bad. They pick up sand. I found a wide Continental tire with tapered knobs that bit, then released sand. The trusty Moby Bite tire was one of the best.
Ergonomically, the beach cruiser design is right on for making power, maintaining traction, and flotation in the sand.
Those Treks have tires which are too big and heavy. Good for marketing though.
does trek make a wheel with a fat tire for a wheelchair rear wheels that would go through sand I feel there is market
for this concept. If not do you have any ideas? signed desperate granddad need to get grandaughter to beach.
thanks Bill Mark
hello friends, i write from chile and i want one of this ( specially the sasquatch ) i got a cruiser classic and i want more ( one is not enought ) the question is you got delivery to others countrys?