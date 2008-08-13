You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Third Eye Mirrors”.
Never have gotten the hang of mirrors.
As for chain watchers, you should really give the N-Gear Jump stop a try. The guy who makes them is very friendly, and the price is right. Seems to work better than anything out there. It saved me numerous times back when I was MTB racing on flexy frames with dubious drivetrains (back in the 90s). As far as I can tell, he’s still making them.
I have mixed emotions about mirrors. They always give me a headache (I’m pretty myopic). I’ve tried to use eyeglass-mounted mirrors, but ultimately find it easier (and safer) to just look backwards. Looking backwards while cycling without swerving is a basic skill anyways…
I see bicycle mirrors regularly on my commute. More often than not they are broken from crashes and all taped up. So I think a mirror makes you crash more.
Enough joking, right? Better to learn to look back without swerving too much. Then note the traffic situation behind you and take your space with confidence.
When you look back, note whether there is a line of cars or only one car approaching. Note buses, trucks and other big vehicles. After the cars have passed and there is a pause in overtaking traffic, take another glance to get an update on the situation behind you. Adjust riding style and position according to the traffic situation behind you. If you think a car should overtake you but nobody does you should guess that the driver is too afraid to do it and you can give a signal to encourage.
In summary: consider yourself part of the traffic, not an obstruction.
…“don’t look back…they might be gaining on you”…thank you, satchel paige…always the premise i’ve worked w/ too…
Thanks for the tip Dolan,, though the plastic chain watcher looks like it might do the trick.
Robert and anon, after 20+ years of road riding and racing, I am pretty confident in my ability to look back while holding my line. In fact, it is something that I do without really thinking about it. I have always been somewhat skeptical about mirrors (which probably makes me a good person to try them). Maybe some will disagree, but I don’t see them as a substitute for looking back when changing lane position. I agree that is a basic skill that all cyclists should have. I just view the mirror as a tool to give the rider more information at all times (not a bad idea for commuting during rush hour). I haven’t tried the helmet or glasses mounted mirrors yet, so I can’t say if I will be able to get used to having something in my field of vision. I do plan to use them for a while before forming an opinion, because I expect that it will seem strange at first.
Good luck looking back when you’re 70+ and have fused cervical vertebra! There was a time I could do that but no more. A good mirror is a life saver for old guys like me. I use the Third-Eye helmet mount (07) and while it took some getting used to I wouldn’t ride without one now
I use a helmet mounted mirror that folds out of the way when not needed. Truth is, I feel naked without it. It doesn’t eliminate the need to look back but it is a very nice (if dorky looking) safety enhancement.
I have used a mirror mounted on my helmet, and more recently on my (fading) sunglasses, for about a year. I’m now so accustomed to it that I’m hardly aware that I use it. However, I had detached it the other day and forgotten to remount it before my daily commute; running a bit late, I continued without it and realized how useful it really is. Without effort, I’m fully aware of what is happening around me at all times, not just for the few seconds after a backward look. It definitely took some time before it transitioned from a nuisance to a natural extension of my vision, though.
Of course, after my recent experience without it, I wonder if I’ve become too dependent on it. As a previous poster commented, I too feel naked — or, more precisely, partly blind — without it.
By the way, I find that mounting the mirror on my sunglasses is more effective than on my helmet. I can have it closer, widening my field of view. Additionally, I’ve found that my sunglasses are a more stable platform than my helmet.
Over the years, I’ve had almost every helmet mirror ever made. I prefer a helmet mirror because you can “aim” them and cover a wider area behind you than a handlebar mounted mirror. Additionally, you don't have to look as far away from your line of travel as far as the handlebar jobs. They vibrate less, too. The only one that I liked was an all metal job that clipped onto the edge of the helmet, but it’s not available any more, and wouldn’t work on the contemporary helmets anyway.
My current favorite mirror is the Steady Eye mirror, which I have been using for 8 months now. It takes no adhesives, as it just clips onto my helmet visor. It has a short stiff arm that just about negates vibration, and I can swap it from my bike helmet to a baseball cap or a visor. The pivot joint has adjustable friction, unlike the plastic ball joints used on most other mirrors. The whole thing (other than the mirror itself) is metal. I like that.
My problem with the plastic ones is three fold. Most are stuck onto the helmet with adhesive that tends to unstick. Most have long plastic arms that are prone to vibrate and mess with your vision. The ball joints used don’t hold the adjustment. The last plastic one I had wore out in two months in that the ball got so loose the mirror flopped in the wind. With no friction adjustment, it was shot.
The Steady Eye mirror addressed all these issues. Plastic stinks. Metal rules.
I got mine off an ad on eCrater, but a Google search for “Steady Eye mirror”
will find it too.
I’ve been bicycling for 23 years. I’ve used the Third Eye Mirrors for 22-1/2 years as the field of vision both horizontally & vertically are GREATLY increased, and, the vehicles, other bicyclists, dogs, etc. show up in the Third Eye sooner than a regular mirror that is 20 to 30 inches from the eye, while the Third Eye is only about 3 to 3-1/2 inches from the eye. I have a suggestion & a question:
SUGGESTION: The Third Eye Eye Glass Mirror (05) is not designed to be installed on the stem of all eye glasses without potentially bending the stem or worse. If the middle “leg” of the 3 legs on the horizontal bar would be offset a small amount vs. being in a straight line, it would be easier to install without bending or breaking the eye glass stem.
BACKGROUND FOR QUESTION:
I serve as a volunteer patrol deputy with the local Sheriff in Lafourche parish in Louisiana. With all the attacks on Police in last couple of years, I can tell you with certainty, that a special third eye mirror to accommodate Law Enforcement’s special conditions, would be a blessing for additional safety for these brave men & women. When they’re approaching a suspect on the streets, or walking up to a vehicle pulled over with no license plate, lights out, they need to focus on EVERY move, EVERY comment, EVERY time a suspect refuses to do as commanded. He rarely has time to turn around to confirm there is no threat from the rear. If he did, that would endanger him being attacked by suspect. They try to walk backwards to their unit, but often cannot do it safely so they must turn their back on the person pulled over. A Third Eye would allow them to walk backwards with greater vision & confidence.
QUESTION:
So, would you please look into designing & manufacturing a Third Eye specifically for Law Enforcement? It is a fact that if your company could do a little research, and design a Third Eye better suited for plastic stem sun glasses, small titanium stems, “baseball” caps, and even provide a special head ban to place Third Eye on for those who do not wear any head gear, I would definitely promote the purchase of these mirrors via my local sheriff department, Louisiana State Police AND, the Sheriff’ National Association AND, the Concealed Weapons Carry organization I’m a member of.
Richard St. Romain,
Volunteer In Patrol (VIP)
985-537-5684
Uncledickie1@bellsouth.net
PS: Be sure, you should also look into designing a Third Eye for Law Enforcement when on motorcycles wearing helmets. I ride motorcycle also & would love to have one adaptable for my MC helmet. That special motor cycle Third Eye would be promoted by me to the NATIONAL, PATRIOT GUARD RIDERS ORGANIZATION whose numbers are in the thousands & in all states of America. A VERY PATRIOTIC ORGANIZATION RESPECTING OUR KIA & VETERANS AT THEIR FUNERALS. That motorcycle helmet Third Eye would also be sold in ALL MOTORCYCLE DEALERS IN AMERICA, PLUS MOTORCYCLE PARTS CATALOGUES.